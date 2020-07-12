Evacuation order issued near Corrine Lake due to vegetation fire in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning south of North Fork.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued from Road 235 to Corrine Lake, Road 222 to Corrine Lake, Carmen Ranch Road, and Box Canyon Road.

The bridge at Kerckoff Lake on Powerhouse Road is also closed.

The blaze started just before 6 p.m. Saturday off Powerhouse Road and Road 222.

It quickly charred 100 acres, and the billowing smoke could be seen for miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 dead after crash involving big rig and 6 cars in Merced County
Harvard Avenue Block Sale goes on despite disapproval from city officials
Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Families demand better care for Fresno County Jail inmates
20-year-old Clovis man dies after losing control of motorcycle while on Highway 168
Show More
Clovis Community College celebrating high enrollment for summer sessions
Northeast Fresno church helping kids prepare for upcoming school year
Cooling centers open in Fresno, Merced today
SJM running back Jordan Hornbeak commits to Fresno St. over 7 PAC-12 offers
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
More TOP STORIES News