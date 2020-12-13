Three families displaced after apartment fire in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three Visalia families are looking for a new place to live after a fire burned through their apartment building.Firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke at the apartment on Meadows and Fulgham on Saturday.Crews helped evacuate all the residents and knocked the flames down in just a few minutes.The fire did more than $100,000 in damage to the property.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.