Storage shed lost after fire in Visalia, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say a storage shed is a complete loss after a late-night fire in Visalia.Crews were called in just before midnight to the business on Mineral King and Ben Maddox Way.Once crews gained access through locked gates, they set up hoses to the fire area. The fire was quickly put out before it could extend to a nearby motel.The loss to the storage building is estimated at about $60,000.There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is not known.