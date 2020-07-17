Storage shed lost after fire in Visalia, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say a storage shed is a complete loss after a late-night fire in Visalia.

Crews were called in just before midnight to the business on Mineral King and Ben Maddox Way.

Once crews gained access through locked gates, they set up hoses to the fire area. The fire was quickly put out before it could extend to a nearby motel.

The loss to the storage building is estimated at about $60,000.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliafire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD to announce if schools will reopen this fall today
Fresno shootings up 71% since April, says police chief
Local school districts await Gov. Newsom's decision on reopening of campuses
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools by Friday, sources say
Man wanted for sexually assaulting 7-year-old multiple times in Hanford
Central California coronavirus cases
Police chase ends in southwest Fresno hit-and-run, authorities looking for suspect
Show More
Police searching for 3 suspects who stole cash from northwest Fresno ATM
Clovis Unified gives more details on reopening schools this fall
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in southeast Fresno this weekend
Valley Air District monitoring Mineral Fire's impact on air quality
Baby found alive in trash can at North Carolina church parking lot
More TOP STORIES News