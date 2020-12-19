Large structure fire breaks out near San Joaquin Valley College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia fire crews spent the early hours of Saturday morning putting out a large structure fire.

Video shows a large building on fire on Mineral King Road -- along Highway 99.

Visalia fire teams arrived on scene just before 6 am.

The building that caught fire is just east of the San Joaquin Valley College campus -- but it's still unclear if the structure was connected to the school in any way.

Visalia fire officials have not reported any injuries -- or provided any information about what may have started the blaze.
