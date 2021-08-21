1 killed in crash involving semi-truck near Firebaugh, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly car crash in western Fresno County is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say shortly before 4:30 pm, a car and semi-truck collided at Nees and Fairfax Avenues near Firebaugh.

The impact sent the car into a nearby canal.

Bystanders jumped in to try to rescue a victim but were unable to pull the person out.

At this time, officials have not said how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
