FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Firebaugh Police Department did its part to get kids their sweet treats and keep families safe during a special trick-or-treating drive-through.
Officers held a candy giveaway Friday evening at Dunkle Park.
In all, they were able to hand off more than 600 bags of candy to cars that drove by.
Police called the drive-through a hit and were glad they could bring some normalcy to the holiday celebrations for kids in the form of candy!
Firebaugh Police Department hands out sweet treats to community
