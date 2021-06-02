Fresno County gets a new $4 million VFW Post building

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Veterans and the West Fresno County community have a newly built VFW Post building.Firebaugh Mayor Pro Tem Brady Jenkins, also a veteran himself, says the building in Firebaugh has a lot of meaning to the community and himself."I didn't really understand what it meant when I joined the army and then to come back here and to see that little old hall we had - it was 'okay hey I can be a part of this'. I put something back into this country and there's a post now in our community," says Jenkins.On Memorial Day, city officials gave Action News a preview of the new facility.The 5800 square foot building sits on 13th and P streets, a high traffic area for the city.It is decked out with a conference room, central heating, a performance stage to host bands, and a display case to hold local veteran momentos.City leaders secured the funding for the nearly $4-million project with grant money.The former VFW hall was built by World War II veterans in the 1950s, but was outdated and deteriorating."We are moving, we are booming. It's new times. I'm one of the ones - we gotta get out with the old and get with the new," says Jenkins.This building has been in the community, housing so many events like Baptisms, weddings, quinceaneras, and much more."This is coming at a perfect and opportune time, when more people need to come out and celebrate and celebrate life. It was a long process but here we are today and it's going to be a great pillar of our community," says Firebaugh Mayor Freddy Valdez.Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified School District Superintendent Designate Roy Mendiola says this venue will not only offer opportunities for school events, but also continue to honor veterans and their contributions."That's something that we certainly want to continue to reinforce, and emphasize and celebrate. And the fact that it's right in the center of the community is a great place for it be and tremendous sense of community pride," says Mendiola.There will be a ribbon-cutting this Friday at 10 am.Contractors are still working on final tweaks but they do hope to open the doors officially in July.