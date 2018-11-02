FIRE

Firefighter injured battling large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm

EMBED </>More Videos

One firefighter injured as crews put out large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire crews are on the scene of a large blaze at a Tulare County cricket farm.

It's even sent a firefighter to the hospital. Authorities say the firefighter was communicating to first responders and is being treated at a hospital.

The fire started about 12:30 a.m. at Bassetts Cricket Ranch near Road 156 and Avenue 280 -- just west of Farmersville.

Fire officials say they arrived on scene to find buildings engulfed in flames.

"There's four separate buildings, three buildings were involved upon arrival with a fourth building beginning to catch fire," said Joanne Bear of Tulare County Fire Department.

Investigators are on the scene right now.

It's not known at this time what might have sparked the flames.

No one else was injured.

This story is developing. Stay with Action News for more updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefighter injuredTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Woman, dog, pigeons, falcon and hawk survive car fire near Chowchilla
Second community meeting to held tonight to discuss post-Ferguson Fire updates
Oakland Fire crews battling intense flames from 5-alarm fire engulfing apartment complex
Toddler knocks over candle sparking house fire
More fire
Top Stories
Patients at Coalinga State Hospital attempt to write-in sex offender as council member
Northeast Fresno church no longer polling place after complaints about 'Black Lives Matter' sign
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Landlord in Texas places nails along fence to stop climbing dog
New details in case involving Parlier teen that was kidnapped, raped and robbed
City of Madera passes funding to help with animal overpopulation problem
Visalia DUI suspect causes five crashes in seven minutes
Minarets High School student wins FFA National Championship
Show More
Getting what you deserve when packages are delivered late
Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase
New set of Highway 269 bridges will protect town of Huron from flooding
Temple Beth Israel sign vandalized in Northwest Fresno
Central Valley magician to be featured on Netflix show
More News