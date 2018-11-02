Firefighter injured battling large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm

Fire crews are on the scene of a large blaze at a Tulare County cricket farm.It's even sent a firefighter to the hospital. Authorities say the firefighter was communicating to first responders and is being treated at a hospital.The fire started about 12:30 a.m. at Bassetts Cricket Ranch near Road 156 and Avenue 280 -- just west of Farmersville.Fire officials say they arrived on scene to find buildings engulfed in flames."There's four separate buildings, three buildings were involved upon arrival with a fourth building beginning to catch fire," said Joanne Bear of Tulare County Fire Department.Investigators are on the scene right now.It's not known at this time what might have sparked the flames.No one else was injured.This story is developing. Stay with Action News for more updates.