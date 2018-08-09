Firefighter that was working on Carr Fire killed in traffic accident

Another firefighter has lost his life battling the deadly Carr Fire in Northern California.Just moments ago, Cal Fire official confirmed the firefighter died in a traffic accident on Highway 99 in Tehama County. They said he was a heavy equipment mechanic from the butte unit.The Carr Fire has burned more than 177,000 acres since it began on July 23rd. It's destroyed nearly 1,600 homes and other buildings.The fire is now 48-percent contained and this is the eighth death connected to the wildfire.