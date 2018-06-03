Firefighters battle 7-acre brush fire in Auberry

By Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN)
A fire in the foothills of Fresno County destroyed a garage and threatened many other structures nearby-before crews managed to contain it.

The fire broke out at around 3:40 p.m. near Frazier and Auberry Roads.


There were some challenges in the firefight. Also, some power lines were knocked down by the fire.

The fire grew to about seven-acres before firefighters stopped its advance. An air attack and a dozier helped contain it.

The fire damaged some sheds and vehicles on a property. It also destroyed a garage with some items inside.



Officials say the fire started when someone on the property was mowing dry grass, trying to make defensible space around their home.

Firefighters appreciate the effort but ask to clear the brush early in the morning, preferably before 10 a.m. to reduce the risk of fire.



They also say defensible space is more than just clearing brush.

PG&E was able to secure the powerlines and they are working to get the power restored in the neighborhood.
