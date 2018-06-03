Firefighters battle 7-acre brush fire in Auberry

.@FresnoCoFire confirms cause of #FrazierFire: Homeowners were mowing dry grass to create defensible space. Fire officials say to mow before 10am to reduce fire risk. @ABC30 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 4, 2018

Fire stopped at seven acres, but it did destroy a garage and damaged some other property. @FresnoCoFire reminding people to have defensible space around your home, as fire season is in full swing. @ABC30 https://t.co/VwyJkbZYrh — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 4, 2018

We're on Frazier Road in Auberry, waiting for more information from @FresnoCoFire regarding five acre fire. @PGE4Me also on scene. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/i8pTgH5Cei — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 4, 2018

A fire in the foothills of Fresno County destroyed a garage and threatened many other structures nearby-before crews managed to contain it.The fire broke out at around 3:40 p.m. near Frazier and Auberry Roads.There were some challenges in the firefight. Also, some power lines were knocked down by the fire.The fire grew to about seven-acres before firefighters stopped its advance. An air attack and a dozier helped contain it.The fire damaged some sheds and vehicles on a property. It also destroyed a garage with some items inside.Officials say the fire started when someone on the property was mowing dry grass, trying to make defensible space around their home.Firefighters appreciate the effort but ask to clear the brush early in the morning, preferably before 10 a.m. to reduce the risk of fire.They also say defensible space is more than just clearing brush.PG&E was able to secure the powerlines and they are working to get the power restored in the neighborhood.