Firefighters battle grass fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Fire and Fresno Fire crews contained a two acre grass fire in Fresno County.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Peach Avenue near North Avenue at 1:20 p.m.



Officials say there is a convalescent home in the area, but the building was not threatened. Nurses and fire personnel evaluated the residents to ensure no one had health issues caused by smoke.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

