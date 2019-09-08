wildfire

Firefighters battle wildfire in Fresno County, flames spread to nearby outbuildings

Fire officials say flames have spread into several outbuildings and an RV trailer in the area. (Nicholas Johnson)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a wildfire burning in Fresno County, fire officials say.

Fresno County Fire crews responded to the area of Madsen Avenue north of Herndon Avenue just before 8 p.m.



Fire officials say flames have spread into several outbuildings and an RV trailer in the area.

Information regarding the size of the fire was not immediately available. It is unclear if there have been any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countywildfire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
Tenaja Fire in SoCal scorches 1,400 acres; evacuations in effect
Acreage destroyed by wildfires down across the state, fire officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunshot wound victim treated at hospital shortly after shots fired in Madera Co.
Woman suffers serious injuries after mobile home fire in Tulare Co.
Fiery Coalinga car crash kills at least one
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
Sister of LA Clippers player suspect in Southern California murder
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Show More
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Illinois
One injured in southeast Fresno driveby shooting
Driveby shooter hits southeast Fresno house hours after nearby shooting
Chase leads Visalia police to wanted man and meth
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News