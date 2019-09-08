Firefighters battle wildfire in Fresno County, flames spread to nearby outbuildings

#MadsenFire Firefighters on scene of a wildfire that has extended into several outbuildings and an RV trailer - on Madsen north of Herndon, Fresno County. pic.twitter.com/iqPkKDZj3P — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a wildfire burning in Fresno County, fire officials say.Fresno County Fire crews responded to the area of Madsen Avenue north of Herndon Avenue just before 8 p.m.Fire officials say flames have spread into several outbuildings and an RV trailer in the area.Information regarding the size of the fire was not immediately available. It is unclear if there have been any injuries.