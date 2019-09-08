Firefighters battle wildfire in Fresno County, flames spread to nearby outbuildings

Fresno County Fire crews responded to the area of Madsen Avenue north of Herndon Avenue just before 8 p.m.
#MadsenFire Firefighters on scene of a wildfire that has extended into several outbuildings and an RV trailer - on Madsen north of Herndon, Fresno County. pic.twitter.com/iqPkKDZj3P— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 8, 2019
Fire officials say flames have spread into several outbuildings and an RV trailer in the area.
Information regarding the size of the fire was not immediately available. It is unclear if there have been any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for Action News for updates.