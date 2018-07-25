FRESNO

Firefighters battling house fire in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire broke out just after 5:00 a.m. on Irwin and Fresno Street near Edison High School. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Fire battled a house fire in Southwest Fresno. The fire broke out just after 5:00 a.m. on Irwin and Fresno Street near Edison High School.

Officials said that this isn't the first time this house has burned. The last fire was in June, which is why the house was boarded up. Electricity and gas were still on at the home.

Firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire quickly and prevented it from spreading to a nearby house. They are now working to clean up hot spots.

Fire officials do not believe anyone was inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefirefresnoFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News