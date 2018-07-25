Firefighters battling house fire in Southwest Fresno

Fresno Fire battled a house fire in Southwest Fresno. The fire broke out just after 5:00 a.m. on Irwin and Fresno Street near Edison High School.Officials said that this isn't the first time this house has burned. The last fire was in June, which is why the house was boarded up. Electricity and gas were still on at the home.Firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire quickly and prevented it from spreading to a nearby house. They are now working to clean up hot spots.Fire officials do not believe anyone was inside the home.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.