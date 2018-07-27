Firefighters battling house fire started by candle in Fresno County

#Breaking: House fire in Kerman off of Whitesbridge Near Shasta Ave. Authorities say the fire ignited after a candle tipped over inside the home. Home is a total loss and no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/cwDB1whM6v — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) July 27, 2018

Firefighters are battling a house fire west of Kerman at Whitesbridge and Shasta in Fresno County.Fire officials said that there was a man living inside the home and that the fire started after a candle fell over. The candle was the man's only light source because the electricity was turned off to the home.There had been a fire at that home once before.According to Fire officials, the house is a total loss. They are still working to get the fire under control.No injuries were reported.