FRESNO COUNTY

Firefighters battling house fire started by candle in Fresno County

Firefighters are battling a house fire west of Kerman at Whitesbridge and Shasta Fresno County. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Firefighters are battling a house fire west of Kerman at Whitesbridge and Shasta in Fresno County.

Fire officials said that there was a man living inside the home and that the fire started after a candle fell over. The candle was the man's only light source because the electricity was turned off to the home.

There had been a fire at that home once before.

According to Fire officials, the house is a total loss. They are still working to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

