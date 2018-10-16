Firefighters battling intense flames at house fire in Southeast Fresno

Firefighters are battling a fire at an abandoned house in Southeast Fresno.It happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of Jensen and Willow. The fire is still burning.Fire crews say the flames are so intense the roof has caved in.Firefighters have taken a "defensive measure." Fire crews cannot go inside the home and must work to put the fire out from the outside.No one was inside the house when the fire started.Fire crews say there are many trees and vegetation around the area and they are working to make sure the fire stays contained to the home.CHP says it has officers directing traffic in the area.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Officials say an adjacent home on the property caught fire about a month ago and that transients are known to frequent the area.