WILDFIRE

Firefighters battling three wildfires in the Sierra and foothills

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a literal uphill battle for firefighters Friday, trying to put out multiple wildfires across Central California. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a literal uphill battle for firefighters Friday, trying to put out multiple wildfires across the North Valley.

The Boyer Fire in Bootjack is now 40% contained, but not before the flames destroyed one structure and forced several families to evacuate.

"The Mariposa Sheriff's deputies came up and said there is a fire up the road we need to leave," said Jonathan Hamilton. "We got the neighbors, got our stuff, and got ready to go.

In his two years of living on Sherrod Road, this was Hamilton's second scare. The sight of red retardant and the sound of helicopters are all too familiar.

"Packed up the truck. It's got clothes, and pictures, and birth certificates. Important stuff, everything else can be replaced," said Hamilton.

As the Boyer fire grew to 75 acres Friday, five homes had to be evacuated. Hundreds more received warnings. For hours, the fire lingered at the top of the ridge. Firefighters, with the help of winds, were finally able to redirect its course.

"We have the same recipe that we did last year -- tree mortality, the effects from the drought, the tall grass," said Jamie Williams with Cal-Fire.

Crews were stretched thin all day. Besides the Boyer Fire, firefighters fought a 700-acre grass fire near Planada and another one near Raymond. By the end of the day, some firefighters had battled in all three incidents.

"Usually Memorial weekend you start preparing for fire season," said Hamilton. "You put your important papers in one spot you have your evacuation bag."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfiremariposa countymerced countyMariposa CountyMariposaPlanadaMerced County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Castaic brush fire chars 3,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Gov. Jerry Brown signs measure allowing utilities to bill customers to pay for wildfire legal costs
Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
More wildfire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News