Firefighters battling three wildfires in the Sierra and foothills

It was a literal uphill battle for firefighters Friday, trying to put out multiple wildfires across the North Valley.The Boyer Fire in Bootjack is now 40% contained, but not before the flames destroyed one structure and forced several families to evacuate."The Mariposa Sheriff's deputies came up and said there is a fire up the road we need to leave," said Jonathan Hamilton. "We got the neighbors, got our stuff, and got ready to go.In his two years of living on Sherrod Road, this was Hamilton's second scare. The sight of red retardant and the sound of helicopters are all too familiar."Packed up the truck. It's got clothes, and pictures, and birth certificates. Important stuff, everything else can be replaced," said Hamilton.As the Boyer fire grew to 75 acres Friday, five homes had to be evacuated. Hundreds more received warnings. For hours, the fire lingered at the top of the ridge. Firefighters, with the help of winds, were finally able to redirect its course."We have the same recipe that we did last year -- tree mortality, the effects from the drought, the tall grass," said Jamie Williams with Cal-Fire.Crews were stretched thin all day. Besides the Boyer Fire, firefighters fought a 700-acre grass fire near Planada and another one near Raymond. By the end of the day, some firefighters had battled in all three incidents."Usually Memorial weekend you start preparing for fire season," said Hamilton. "You put your important papers in one spot you have your evacuation bag."