Firefighters investigate suspicious fire that burned southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what they believe is a suspicious fire that burned in southeast Fresno early Saturday morning.Firefighters arrived just before 4 a.m. to find a boarded-up home on Liberty near 8th with flames shooting through the roof in the middle of the structure.Crews were able to put out the blaze quickly. No one was living in the home and power had been shut off.There is no word yet on the estimated cost of damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation.