suspicious fire

Firefighters investigate suspicious fire that ripped through central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating a suspicious apartment fire that burned Friday night in central Fresno.

Crews say five people evacuated the two-unit apartment complex at Terrace and Bond at around 11 p.m.

The residents told firefighters the fire started when a mobile heat in the home malfunctions. Investigators say crews were met with heavy flames in the home, which is not typical for a heater fire.



Firefighters saved one of the apartment units, but the other was severely damaged.

Fire investigators haven't determined the cost of the damage or how many people lived in the duplex.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralapartment firefresnosuspicious fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE
Firefighters battle suspicious garage fire in Sanger
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
One person detained after house fire in Central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect injured, police find replica gun after officers shot a suspect in southwest Fresno
Car crashes into tree on Herndon in northwest Fresno, kills driver
Police chase driver through Clovis, Fresno: VIDEO
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Wells Fargo to donate $20K to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
Show More
Boys, ages 11 and 14, killed in shooting near Northern CA elementary school: Police
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq visit
Van filled with 10 teens crashes in Stockton, 2 killed
Hanford woman led deputy on high-speed chase, arrested for DUI
More TOP STORIES News