Firefighters investigate suspicious fire that ripped through central Fresno apartment

Several Fresno city fire engines are along Terrace and Bond for a fire at this duplex. It’s being investigated at a suspicious fire. No people were injured, but firefighters say one dog was killed in the fire. They were able to rescue two other dogs. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/u1O1ZSYd31 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) November 23, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating a suspicious apartment fire that burned Friday night in central Fresno.Crews say five people evacuated the two-unit apartment complex at Terrace and Bond at around 11 p.m.The residents told firefighters the fire started when a mobile heat in the home malfunctions. Investigators say crews were met with heavy flames in the home, which is not typical for a heater fire.Firefighters saved one of the apartment units, but the other was severely damaged.Fire investigators haven't determined the cost of the damage or how many people lived in the duplex.