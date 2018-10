Firefighters stopped a tire shop from going up in flames in Central Fresno late Sunday night.Firefighters got a 911 call of a fire at AJ's Tire Shop on Belmont near Third. Crews got there a few minutes later and started spraying water on it from the outside because it looked too dangerous to go in from the outside.Firefighters doused the fire just a few minutes afterward.No one was hurt and investigators have not yet figured out what caused the fire yet.