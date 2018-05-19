Firefighters investigating cause of fire in Sanger field

Thick smoke and flames tore through the field.The fire broke out Saturday afternoon, near Rainbow Route and Newmark Avenue in Sanger. One structure was destroyed and a power pole was burned up by the flames.Fire crews say there were several factors that made it difficult to quickly extinguish the fire."With the structures and the grass, the homes did not have their 100-foot clearances made the firefight very difficult."One person was treated for smoke inhalation. It took firefighters about thirty minutes to put out the fire.