HOUSE FIRE

Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Northeast Fresno

Firefighters are mopping up after a fire sparked at a home near San Gabriel and Barton Avenues. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters are mopping up after a fire sparked at a home near San Gabriel and Barton Avenues.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m., crews were able to knock it out at 5:15 p.m.


Five people were inside but one person was unable to get out on their own. Firefighters say the victim was treated for smoke inhalation, however, they refused to be taken to the hospital.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with Action News as this story continues to develop.
