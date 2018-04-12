FRESNO COUNTY

Firefighters investigating what started a fire that engulfed a house near Fowler

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews are battling an early morning blaze near Fowler. (KFSN)

By
FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire crews are sifting through the ashes to figure out what started an early morning house fire near Fowler.

The fire was called out just after five Thursday morning at a home on Clayton between Peach and Minnewawa. Fire officials believe it started in the back of the property and the wind pushed it into the house.

When firefighters arrived they found a very dangerous situation with power lines down, the second story of the home engulfed in flames, and the back portion of the property also on fire.

Dennis Smith with the Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Protection District said, "We went defensive on this fire for firefighter's safety. The HVAC unit was already at an angle indicating it was already going to drop into the structure, so we decided not to put anyone in the interior."

PG&E also came out and disconnected the power line to make sure it was safe for crews.

Firefighters do not believe anyone was living in the home because there were no belongings inside.

Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen from nearby Highway 99.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefresno countyfireFowler
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News