Firefighters investigating what started a fire that engulfed a house near Fowler

Fire crews are sifting through the ashes to figure out what started an early morning house fire near Fowler.The fire was called out just after five Thursday morning at a home on Clayton between Peach and Minnewawa. Fire officials believe it started in the back of the property and the wind pushed it into the house.When firefighters arrived they found a very dangerous situation with power lines down, the second story of the home engulfed in flames, and the back portion of the property also on fire.Dennis Smith with the Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Protection District said, "We went defensive on this fire for firefighter's safety. The HVAC unit was already at an angle indicating it was already going to drop into the structure, so we decided not to put anyone in the interior."PG&E also came out and disconnected the power line to make sure it was safe for crews.Firefighters do not believe anyone was living in the home because there were no belongings inside.Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen from nearby Highway 99.