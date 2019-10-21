Firefighters rescue person from central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is being treated in the hospital for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire near Blackstone and Shields in central Fresno.Crews were called to the home on Michigan near Clark just after 4 a.m. Monday after reports of smoke coming from a roof.Firefighters discovered a small bedroom fire and rescued one person from the home.That individual had limited mobility and went to the hospital as a precaution.A second person also lived in the home and was able to escape safely.Crews contained the fire to the bedroom where it started.The cause of the fire is under investigation.