FIRE RESCUE

Firefighters rescue two dogs during early morning mobile home fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire happed at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday at the Four Seasons Manufactured Home Community at Dakota near Weber.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire that damaged a West Central Fresno mobile home.

The fire happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday at the Four Seasons Manufactured Home Community at Dakota near Weber.

Fire officials say a trash can caught on fire and ended up spreading to the home.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames but not before the fire caused about $30,000 in damage.

No one was inside at the time but crews managed to safely rescue two dogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fire rescuefiremobile homesfresno west centralFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE RESCUE
Man rescued from house fire caught on camera
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Hero soldier dies saving lives in Bronx fire
76-year-old man who was pulled from house fire in Southeast Fresno dies
More fire rescue
Top Stories
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Camp Fire grows to 70,000 acres in Butte County, 5 percent contained
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
It's back: Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park
Woman caught on camera slamming man into fence with car and taking off
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Show More
Merced man accused of murder released from jail
Growing number of employers offering student loan repayment assistance
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hotel Fresno renovation gets major financial boost
More News