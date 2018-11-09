Firefighters rescue two dogs during early morning mobile home fire

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire that damaged a West Central Fresno mobile home.The fire happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday at the Four Seasons Manufactured Home Community at Dakota near Weber.Fire officials say a trash can caught on fire and ended up spreading to the home.Firefighters were able to stop the flames but not before the fire caused about $30,000 in damage.No one was inside at the time but crews managed to safely rescue two dogs.