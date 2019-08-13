Firefighters responding to 2-alarm house fire in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire in downtown Fresno.
The blaze broke out at a home on E Street near Monterey Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Video shared by an ABC30 insider shows large flames and black smoke pluming from the home.
No other information was immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
