Firefighters trying to determine cause of house fire in Central Fresno

Firefighters are looking for clues into what may have started a late night house fire in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters are looking for clues into what may have started a late night house fire in Central Fresno. It happened just after 10 Wednesday night on Simpson and Channing Way.

Crews quickly put out the flames and said the front portion of the house received much of the damage. Fire officials said at one point, flames shot out from one of the windows reaching up to 15 feet tall.

Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. They said because the house had no electrical wiring they believe someone may have started the fire.
