Firefighters uncover game room inside Texas church

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters uncover game room inside N. Harris Co. church

HOUSTON, Texas --
Firefighters called to reports of a fire inside a house of worship in north Harris County uncovered instead more than 100 gambling machines.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Turney Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a reported fire at the World of Life Church.

Firefighters arrived to find no signs of fire. However, the person who reported the incident said he was locked in by an electronic door lock.

Crews made their way into the church, where they revealed a large gaming room.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene, where they took several people out of the church in handcuffs. The sheriff's office said it was interviewing people regarding the gaming room.

An investigation into the game room, including its legality, is underway.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firearrestchurchchurch fire
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Central Valley residents hope to give new homes to Camp Fire victims
Weeklong deals result in calmer Black Friday experiences
Veteran Kings County firefighter returns home after Woolsey, Camp Fires
Residents across the Valley hope for snow in Shaver Lake
Rainy season is here, but will the Valley see any of the showers?
Number of unaccounted for from Camp Fire goes down to 475, death toll stands at 84
Festival of Trees aims to help survivors of human trafficking
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 81
Show More
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Health Watch: How to make vitamins work better for you
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
2 injured in stabbing at New York mall on Black Friday
Eddie's Bakery sells special cookies, all proceeds go to wildfire victims
More News