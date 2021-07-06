explosion

Toledo fireworks accident: 4 hurt in massive explosion at Ohio block party

Fireworks injuries 2021: Those hurt in Ohio expected to be OK, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio said stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening, officials said.

FULL VIDEO: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4


EMBED More News Videos

Four people were hurt Sunday when stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at an Ohio block party, officials said.



Video captured by a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

RELATED: Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME

The truck had been packed with fireworks, and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesman said they're investigating what ignited the explosions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioexplosionu.s. & worldfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident
3 arrested in deadly UK car explosion; terror investigate underway
At least 98 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
Underground transformer explodes in Visalia
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News