<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4715209" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The operation to find the ARA San Juan, which disappeared with 44 crewmembers aboard on Nov. 15, 2017, is chronicled in video shot aboard a vessel owned by Ocean Infinity, a company the Argentine government hired to scour the ocean for the lost submarine. (Wael Dabbous/OCEAN INFINITY)