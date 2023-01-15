First responders in Fresno County prepare for weekend storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders in Fresno county are working together to make sure everyone stays safe during the weekend storm.

If you can, postpone your travel and stay home.

If you are under an evacuation warning, check the forecast and maps for road closures.

Cal Fire says they are increasing their staffing this weekend to accommodate a possible increase in calls.

There is a full water rescue team in place.

The county of Fresno has an emergency services page on its website with resources like sandbag information.

Due to the rise in demand for sandbags, an additional location has been added at the Fresno fairgrounds.

The sheriff's office is keeping an eye on burn scar areas and the mountain communities but also depends on residents to alert them of dangerous areas.

"Every drop of water that hits the ground puts a strain on our infrastructure," Fresno County Sheriff's Office Tony Botti says. " Play it safe, lay low and wait for the storm to pass. Then go out and enjoy it once we clear up."

There have been no deaths related to the recent storms in the Central Valley.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has also approved a local emergency.

The proclamation helps the county access state resources to help residents and assist with recovery efforts.

The county is anticipating more than $3 million in damage but is waiting for water to recede to get a full assessment.