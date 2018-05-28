SANGER

First responders who saved 2 men from overturned car in canal speak out

EMBED </>More Videos

Less than 48 hours after this dramatic rescue two officers seen in the video returned to the scene of the crash. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Less than 48 hours after dramatic rescue two officers seen in the video returned to the scene of the crash.

Their footprints from that morning left in the sand as a windshield wiper from the overturned car float in the canal.

"What was on my mind was just finding the other person," said Josh Reacting.

Sanger Police officer Joshua Calderon was first at the scene.

"I could hear somebody in the vehicle yelling and they were saying help open the door and that is when I jumped in the water," said Officer Joshua Calderon.

The only problem was the door handle was broken off. That is when Lt. Keith Sanders' firefighters from Sanger Police stepped in with the Jaws of Life.

"Got the door open and with the assistance one of the Sanger Police they were able to get the first victim out," said Sanger Police Lt. Keith Sanders.

Sanger Police Officer Sergio Arguello climbed inside rushing to keep the man trapped in the passenger seat above the rising water.

"I ended up feeling the tip of his nose but he had a lot of debris on top of him at that time. I cut some stuff pushing things around and we ended up shoving his head about an air pocket that was in the car," said Officer Arguello.

Arguello then stayed in the car for 20 minutes until Cal Fire's dive team arrived.

A collaborative effort from multiple agencies that one of the victims thanked them for over the phone.

"I would just like to say I'm very thankful for you guys for being there and giving me a second opportunity to live again," said David Mendes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sangerrescueSanger
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANGER
Man dies after being hit by pickup truck while crossing the road in Sanger
Hobb's Grove in Sanger kicked off this weekend
Man dead after crashing his motorcycle into back of car near Sanger
Sanger law enforcement prepare for the worst through active shooter drills
National Night Out burn demonstration canceled in Sanger
More sanger
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News