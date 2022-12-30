Sticking to your 2023 fitness resolutions

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we count down to the New Year - you may be adding exercise to your list of resolutions.

Blueprint Fitness + Boxing in Clovis is already seeing an increased interest in memberships. The new fitness facility offers a different way to get in shape through boxing, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and lifting.

"We're super excited to accommodate everybody," said manager Thomas Brown. "We're looking to start off the new year with a bang and getting the ball rolling."

While many people start the new year with health and fitness as top priorities, the fitness trainer said it's not unusual to see some fall off.

However, Brown said there are ways to stay motivated.

"Honestly, just getting started and showing up for yourself is the main priority," he said."

Brown suggests ease into working out, especially if you're getting back in shape or are new to a gym.

Start off with simple exercises:

Step-ups (Lower body)

Push-ups (Upper body)

Mountain climbers (Full body)

Inchworms (Full body)

You may want to consider group fitness classes too. At Blueprint, Brown said it's helped members stay accountable to their goals but also feel part of a community.

"There's people to the left of you, to the right of you. It almost feels like a team or group environment," he explained. "Kind of reminds me of playing high school sports, if you guys did that. It's a lot of fun!"

Brown also stresses not to be too hard on yourself if you miss a day of exercise.

"Just hop back on the wagon and get back to it," he said.

As Blueprint welcomes new members, the staff will be guiding them through a 6-week challenge at the start of 2023 - with the goal of making long-term lifestyle changes.

The fitness facility will have a grand opening on January 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include food, drinks, prizes -- plus staff will be available to answer any questions.