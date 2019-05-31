Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns

A Florida swim instructor has been charged with neglect after a 3-year-old boy nearly drowned during a swimming lesson.

Video shows the moment the boy goes under water at Park Maitland School.

Police say he was under water for more than two minutes before the instructor, 34-year-old Jessica Kretz, pulled him from the water.

There were four instructors in the pool at the time.

So far only Kretz has been arrested and charged.

Police say Kretz knew the boy could not swim and was responsible for him at the time of the accident.

The school released a statement saying, in part, that the instructors are no longer employed at the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadrowningswimmingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News