Frontline Appreciation Group donates 3,000th meal to healthcare workers in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley program supporting healthcare workers hit a major milestone on Tuesday.The Frontline Appreciation Group (FLAG) donated its 3,000th meal to medical workers on Tuesday at Community Regional Medical Center.Vino Grille and Spirits in northeast Fresno prepared 100 free meals that were handed out to the employees.The group started delivering meals to frontline workers back in early April when the COVID-19 pandemic started growing across the nation and in the Valley."We are very excited to say that we've had a lot of community support, and as long as that continues, we will continue to support local businesses and our healthcare workers," said Tali Wheelan, founder of FLAG.In addition to the meals, FLAG partnered with other community groups who made cards and signs in support of the hospital employees.