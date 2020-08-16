State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday as heat wave brings threat of rolling blackouts

The ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, today through Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m. each day. Record-breaking heat is straining supplies; consumers should plan for potential outages. https://t.co/OsNLVKZ5rb pic.twitter.com/2fRKDM1FvV — Flex Alert (@flexalert) August 16, 2020

Keep air conditioning at 78 degrees. You can also "pre-cool" your home by setting it at a colder temperature in the morning before power demand peaks.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights and unplug unused devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

The state issued a new Flex Alert on Sunday, calling for electricity conservation over the next four days of an expected heat wave.The California ISO issued the Flex Alert for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day from Sunday through Wednesday.The Flex Alert is a call for Californians to save power as a record-breaking heat wave lingers in the state. It also means that consumers should be prepared for rolling blackouts during the late afternoons and early evenings.Conservation is needed because of power demands primarily from more air conditioning and other equipment in use to keep cool. It remains in effect as the sun goes down because solar power production decreases even as the heat remains into the evening.The ISO asks Californians: