Flex Alert issued for California on Thursday amid high temperatures

With high temperatures expected across the state, there's expected to be a greater demand for power, with everyone staying indoors and blasting the AC.
The @California_ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, October 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your #energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/SvLoptiUH6 for tips on how to save energy. Read the news release: https://t.co/RImNy9POvu pic.twitter.com/tlxoJRDIcg— Flex Alert (@flexalert) October 15, 2020
California ISO is asking people to reduce energy consumption from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. by:
- Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
- Turning off unnecessary lights
- Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
- Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
- "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
- Use fans instead of AC when possible
"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.
The Flex Alert follows a Public Safety Power Shutoff that is expected to impact 53,000 customers in 24 California counties, but none in the Central Valley. PG&E says a gusty wind event, combined with dry and warm conditions could cause a heightened fire risk, causing them to turn off the electricity in affected areas.