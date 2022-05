FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of Angry Chickz, who has opened stores offering Nashville-style chicken across California, will open a new restaurant in northwest Fresno.Flippin Dave's Burgers and Fries will be located at Shaw and Blythe Avenues, in the building that once housed Arsenio's in the Costco parking lot.The owner told Action News they're still finalizing the menu, but they will serve an assortment of burgers, fries and shakes.They plan to hire 30 to 40 people to staff the restaurant.Flippin Dave's Burgers and Fries is expected to open by the end of June.