HURRICANE FLORENCE

Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Florence floodwaters in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

During a flooding event like Hurricane Florence, floodwaters are often full of hazards: sewage, debris, animals and even clumps of fire ants. (Kinston Police Department/Storyful)

KINSTON, NC --
During a flooding event like Hurricane Florence, floodwaters can be full of hazards: sewage, debris, animals and even floating clumps of fire ants.

The Kinston Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing clumps of fire ants floating in the floodwaters on Sunday. They called the situation "a place you do not want to find yourself" and asked residents to stay safe.

When floodwaters rise, the ants are able to group up and form a raft of sorts. They can reportedly survive in the water for weeks on end until the floodwaters subside and the insects can return to dry land.

SEE ALSO: Venomous snakes spotted escaping the flood waters from Florence
EMBED More News Videos

Flooding brings venomous snakes out

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wild animalsinsectbugshurricane florencenorth carolina newsfloodingflash floodingKinston
Related
Flooding from Florence brings out venomous snakes
Fire ants create raft during Hurricane Harvey flooding
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News