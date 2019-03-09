Flooding caused by pipe leak forced evacuations in Strathmore

EMBED <>More Videos

(Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews have restored power to a Strathmore neighborhood where people evacuated more than 20 homes because of flooding on Road 234 between Avenue 196 and Avenue 194.

Tulare County Sheriff's officials say the flooding was due to a leak caused by the accumulation of dirt and gravel plugging up the backflow valve of a leach pipe in a nearby canal.

The water rose fast Friday and engulfed driveways and porches quickly, but the water levels started receding at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

The water climbed to two or three feet high at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters initially couldn't tell where the water was coming from, but later determined runoff from recent rainfall spilled into a nearby canal and sent water over its banks.

Firefighters say 21 homes sustained some water damage.

At least 30 people evacuated and the Red Cross offered temporary housing at Strathmore High School.

Firefighters are working with the city's water district to pump out water while they let people go back to their homes Saturday morning. In anticipation of an upcoming storm, the Sheriff's office ordered four more pallets of sandbags for supply.

Deputies are asking that residents use caution while in the area.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
tulare countyflooding
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged beer thieves crash car into Parlier home
Fresno police search for missing nine-year-old boy
Kingsburg family heartbroken after having 11 goats stolen
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Fresno County deputies join list of agencies in search of missing marine
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Selena mural erased hours after it was completed
Show More
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
Despite poverty, Mendota schoolkids raise $25,000 for cancer patients
Highway 41 has reopened
Former priest accused of sexually assaulting parishioners taken into custody
Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the carpool lane
More TOP STORIES News