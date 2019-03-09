Floodwaters are rising fast, forcing evacuations in Strathmore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple homes have been evacuated and traffic diverted after flooding in Strathmore in Tulare County.

The flooding is on Road 234 between Avenue 196 and Avenue 194. The waters are rising fast and engulfing driveways and porches already.

Firefighters don't know where the water is coming from.

The road has been closed down and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

At least 30 people have been evacuated and there could be many more before Saturday morning.

Firefighters are already on the next street over, Taylor Street, to prepare those families for evacuations too, because the water's rise is not looking like it's going to slow down.

Authorities are working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing for those evacuated.

Fire officials are working with the city's water district to pump out water.

Tulare County authorities are looking into the exact cause of the flooding.

Crews are also working on getting homeowners some sandbags.
