Power back, evacuees moved to Strathmore High after flooding forced evacuations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews have restored power to a Strathmore neighborhood where people evacuated more than 20 homes because of mystery flooding on Road 234 between Avenue 196 and Avenue 194.The water rose fast Friday and engulfed driveways and porches quickly, but the water levels started receding at about 3 a.m. Saturday.The water climbed to two or three feet high at about 11 p.m. Friday.Firefighters initially couldn't tell where the water was coming from, but later determined runoff from recent rainfall spilled into a nearby canal and sent water over its banks.Firefighters say 21 homes sustained some water damage.At least 30 people evacuated and the Red Cross is giving them temporary housing at Strathmore High School.Firefighters are working with the city's water district to pump out water while they let people go back to their homes Saturday morning.