Local florist using artistic eye to launch lifestyle brand

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Known for her vibrant floral arrangments, Vanessa Dela Torre, the Flor Gitana, is diving into clothing.

Flor Gitana Lifestyle features a variety of everyday looks that you can style for a casual setting to date night.

"You can put this with a pair of boots," she said. "You can wear it with flats. You really can kind of make it your own as far as your style goes."

Vanessa started as a personal shopper for select clients but now, you can shop curated looks through her brand.

Clothes are size-inclusive, ranging from small to 3x.

Selling at pop-ups and markets, about 90% of Dela Torre's sales are through Instagram.

But if you want to make sure you have the perfect fit, you can get styled in person by appointment.

Pieces start at $35 and stay affordable because there's no overhead of owning a storefront.

32:20 "A lot of the time, I'll do a size run, and I won't reorder just because I want to have that exclusivity," she said.

Florgitana translates to "flower gypsy."

The floral part of the business started in 2020, inspired by Vanessa's late mother's love of succulents.

"She would report them in vintage containers and upcycled containers, and I would go with her to small pop-ups to sell them," she said.

Dried, faux and fresh arrangements take on Vanessa's personality.

"I'm actually pretty good with cactus and succulent, but I mostly do just floral," she said.

Much like the floral arrangement classes she's launching in 2024, Vanessa put the other Vanessa in the room to work.

Disco ball arrangements are available in small, medium, or large. There are vintage vases to choose from, or you can customize them.

