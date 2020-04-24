fatal crash

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line

It happened on Floral and Alta Avenues near the Fresno and Tulare county lines.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after her vehicle collided with two trucks on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say a female driver was stopped at Floral Avenue and pulled forward in front of an oncoming semi-truck. The truck driver was unable to stop and crashed into the woman's vehicle.

The crash caused the woman's car to spin out and it collided with a second truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was taken to a local hospital, but their condition has not been released.

It's unclear if the second truck driver suffered any injuries.

