Florida nabs 'America's Most Wanted' fugitive from Virginia

Authorities say Michael Eugene Moore, who was featured on "America's Most Wanted" two decades ago, has been arrested.

PALM COAST, Fla. --
Authorities say a Virginia fugitive who was featured on "America's Most Wanted" two decades ago was arrested after a three-hour standoff with deputies in Florida.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Michael Eugene Moore has a fugitive warrant in Virginia.

Moore was featured on the TV show, accused by authorities of stabbing his wife repeatedly and abducting their 5-year-old daughter in March of 1996.

Weeks later, the girl was found in Miami and returned to her mother in Richmond, Virginia, after the child's photo appeared on the show. Moore remained fugitive.

The sheriff's office says a license plate reader detected a stolen vehicle Saturday and deputies signaled the driver to stop in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville. Authorities say Moore didn't want to get out, but surrendered after the sheriff called in a SWAT team.
