2 Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by boat named 'Amen'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two Florida teens skipped school for a senior skip day at the beach, but their day of rebellious fun quickly turned into the fight for their lives.

Heather Brown and Tyler Smith, both 17 years old, were swimming near Anastasia Island when the current became too strong, WAWS reported.

"I asked him, I said 'Tyler, oh my God, we are stuck, what's the plan,'" Brown said.

The teens were stranded in the water for two hours. Then they began to pray.

"I cried out, I was like, 'If you really do have a plan for us, just like come on, just bring something,'" Smith said.

Then, a boat sailing to New Jersey spotted the teens two miles offshore.

Their prayers were answered in the form of a boat, a God send, named "The Amen."

"The name of the boat is 'The Amen,'" Brown said. "I started crying."

The teens are thanking God and the men who saved them.

"There's no other reason or other explanation in the world that that wasn't God," Smith said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaboatswater rescuerescueoceans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News