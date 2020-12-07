boxing

Floyd Mayweather announces 'super exhibition' against YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas for his Saturday boxing bout against Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Sunday he will return to the ring in a "super exhibition" against YouTuber Logan Paul.

The match is scheduled for February 20, 2021, according to a post from Floyd on his Instagram page.



The bout will be available via pay-per-view, according to the event's website. The first 1 million purchases will cost $24.99, increasing to $39.99 that threshold is reached. On December 29, the price jumps to $59.99 and then to $69.99 on February 11.

The announcement comes one week after Paul's brother, Jake Paul, knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Logan Paul has fought before. He twice fought vlogger and rapper Olajide "KSI" Olatunji with the first bout ending in a draw and a second with KSI's victory over Paul.

Mayweather, who was undefeated in his career with a record of 50-0, is considered one of boxing's all-time greats.

He retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, a fight that Forbes estimated generated more than $550 million in revenue. Mayweather earned a reported $275 million, a sum generated both from his roles as fighter and also promoter.

"As of right now, I'm doing exhibitions," Mayweather told CNN en Espanol's Raul Saenz earlier this year. "I'm 100% sure that I'm not fighting against any boxer anymore."

He announced in 2019 he was "coming out of retirement in 2020."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsboxingu.s. & world
BOXING
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
Chicago church becomes nonprofit boxing club's new home
Will Jose Ramirez finally fight Viktor Postol this Saturday?
Jose Ramirez will fight Viktor Postol months after previous fights canceled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Joaquin Valley to enact stay-at-home order on Sunday
What's next for Valley restaurants during looming stay home order
Fresno Police Department to name Paco Balderrama as new police chief
Biden picks California AG to be 1st Latino health secretary
36-year-old woman shot and killed in west central Fresno
Racial slurs painted on Black-owned business in Tower District
Cars line up in Old Town Clovis to deliver Christmas gifts
Show More
Valley businesses hoping to stay afloat amid looming stay home order
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to close during stay home order
Alcohol a possible factor in deadly crash in Merced, police say
Man shot and killed in Corcoran
New comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
More TOP STORIES News