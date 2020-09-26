education

Schools urging students to get flu shots, immunizations amid COVID-19

Fresno and Clovis Unified will provide opportunities for students to get their flu shots
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local school districts are stepping up efforts to get students vaccinated after alarming numbers last spring.

When COVID-19 caused schools to shut their doors, vaccination rates simply weren't cutting it.

"Back in March when schools closed, we were actually at 45%," said Jane Banks FUSD Director of Health Services.

"It was a great concern because usually, the spring is when we push the vaccines mainly for our seventh graders and kindergarteners," said Clovis Unified Director of Nursing Services, Jeanne Prandini.

Local districts didn't waste any time in making sure families had the resources they needed to get their vaccines.

"We doubled down buckled down, and then we started getting more outreach out there," said Banks.

Reaching out to parents, even bringing health department staff on-site to give students immunizations. All to overcome new obstacles posed by COVID-19

Now numbers are back where they should be. Fresno Unified is at 97%, and Clovis unified ranging from 95-100% depending on the school site.

Now they're shifting gears and focusing on the flu shot.

Both districts will provide opportunities for students to get their flu shots. Fresno Unified's clinic will be open for students to get their flu shots. At Clovis Unified, if students qualify for the vaccines for children program, they can get flu shots at the Children's Health Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationvaccineshealtheducationfluclovis unified school districtfresno unified school districtflu season
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Dr. Joseph Castro talks about new role and some of his priorities as Chancellor
700 donated gardening kits provide hand-on experience for students
Creek Fire: Clovis High students, local contractor make tiny home for evacuees
Fresno State president appointed new chancellor of CSU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 39% containment
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
SQF Complex Fire: 144,777 acres burned, 36% contained
Excessive drinking may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, study finds
Atwater pumpkin patch reopens this weekend
Creek Fire: Teams of fellers and loggers work on trees that pose threat
Valley artists raffle off local art to help wildfire relief efforts
Show More
Dr. Joseph Castro talks about new role and some of his priorities as Chancellor
Good Sports: Dechambeau's validation: From the Central Valley to U.S. Open champ
Fresno State finalizing health plan for return to football
Review of violent Fresno PD arrest to be released next week, officials say
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
More TOP STORIES News