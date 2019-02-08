Fontana police find secret underground chambers hidden under manhole cover

It looked like just a manhole.But when authorities in Fontana lifted it up, they made a shocking discovery - it was a trapdoor opening into a secret underground hiding place.But wait, there was more.Beneath that hiding place was another hidden level being used as a shooting range. On that level, members of Fontana Police Department's SMASH unit found thousands of rounds of ammunition, including a 100-round drum for an AR-15 rifle.The operation started out as a search of the residence of a known gang member on Thursday night, Fontana Police said, adding that they booked the suspects at the residence and took the ammunition.Fontana Police couldn't resist leaving a cheeky message for evildoers on their Facebook page - "We strongly recommend that you put as much effort as you did in your underground cave, into becoming a productive member of society. You will thank us later for this advice."