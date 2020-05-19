Consumer Watch: Tips to make your food last longer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you want to waste less food, the key is to maximize how you store it.Make space for new food before heading to the store or accepting a delivery. Give that cold air a path to circulate!For optimum freshness, your refrigerator should be set at 37-degrees, and the freezer at zero.Go through your cupboards and check out the "best by" dates, and move the oldest foods to the front."Best by" doesn't necessarily mean "throw out by.""'Best by' dates may mean the food will taste best before this date but doesn't mean it's unsafe to eat. Examine foods past their best by dates. If you see signs of spoilage, when in doubt, throw it out," said Amy Keating with Consumer Reports.The dry goods in your pantry will last longer if you store them in airtight packaging. This will help keep bacteria and moisture out.And when you freeze or refrigerate foods, wrap them tightly. Then mark them with a date, so you're more likely to use them first.To keep make bread last longer, keep it out of the fridge."Bread can go stale much faster in the refrigerator than if you store it in a cool, dry place. But you can freeze it: just wrap it tightly and put in an airtight container or a resealable bag," Keating said.If you don't think you'll use milk before it expires, pour a little out of the carton and freeze it. It will keep for up to three months.Strawberries will keep for about a week in the refrigerator if you remove the stems, and lay them separately in a covered container.Finally, you can freeze eggs. To keep the yolks from hardening and becoming unusable, whisk them a little, then pour into an airtight container. They keep well for about a year in your freezer.