FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With food boxes stacked and masks on, volunteers with Every Neighborhood Partnership started off Friday morning distributing food to those in need in Southeast Fresno.
"We've all had to shift what we're doing because the need is food and access and to have the funds to do the projects we weren't planning on is vital," said Andrew Feil, Every Neighborhood Partnership associate director.
The Fresno non-profit connects churches and community organizations like Fresno State with service opportunities at elementary schools and neighborhoods.
Many churches and non-profits are finding themselves in need of financial support during this pandemic.
Fresno-based software company Aplos is stepping in to help those who've needed to turn online.
"Being able to collect money remotely. So we have online donation forms that they can attach to their website, same with online donation widgets. We've also released a text to give options so people can now get a phone number so send that out to a donor database," said Alex Acree with Aplos.
Aplos is offering up to 100 organizations a discount on software for three months to help during this time.
Employees with the Fresno company are working remotely from home and say the business continues to grow.
The software is used by organizations in 200 countries.
As for Every Neighborhood Partnership, they say raising funds is critical to their organization.
"We're not doing a big fundraiser, we're not doing a big event so we need a place for folks to give. So Aplos has been that place where you literally click on a button, enter your information," Feil said.
Going high tech to keep non-profits going, so they can keep serving the community.
Every Neighborhood Partnership says they'll continue to have more donation sites throughout the summer. If you are interested volunteering, click here.
https://servefresno.org/
Non-profit and churches use technology during pandemic
NON-PROFIT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News